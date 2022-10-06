MP BE Admission 2022: DoTE releases Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at dte.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Technical Education (MP DoTE) has released the State Round 2 seat allotment result for engineering courses. Candidates who submitted the MP BTech counselling forms will be able to check and download the Madhya Pradesh Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) seat allotment results on the official website at dte.mponline.gov.in. To access the MP BE seat allotment result, candidates have to enter their application number, date of birth, and password on the portal. It is to be noted that the result of the MP BE 2022 seat allotment was declared on merit basis.

Candidates who want to float their seats under Round 2 seat allocation must choose the upgrade option. This option can be selected via the candidate login id and then indicating the probable institute/college and course chosen.

Here’s how to check the MP BE Seat Allotment Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit the MP BE official website at dte.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the MP BTech Round 2 seat allotment result link which is on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates have to enter their application number, date of birth, and password on the portal.

Step 4: Then, click on the submit button.

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the MP BE provisional allotment letter will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the MP BE provisional seat allotment result.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the MP BE Seat Allotment Result 2022 for future purposes.

Candidates who receive their seat assignment letter of Round 2 and wish to upgrade their seats must pay an extra application fee online. Also, if a candidate does not pay the additional fee on time, then the upgrade application will not be locked.

For more details, keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

