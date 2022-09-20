Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 tentative examination date declared at mahahsscboard.in; check notice

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the tentative dates for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 2023 board exams. The timetable for the SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 board exams has been released on MSBSHSE’s official website. As per the tentative date sheet, the HSC examination will be conducted from 21 February to 20 March 2023. The SSC exam will be held from 2 to 25 March next year. It is for the first time that the Maharashtra State Board has announced the Class 10 and 12 tentative examination schedules in advance.

It is to be noted that this is the tentative schedule, and the MSBSHSE will release a final timetable in due course of time. However, the dates can be revised as two weeks have been given for objections and suggestions from the respective schools. By releasing the tentative dates, the board has asked the schools to finish their syllabus on time and plan the studies accordingly.

Here is the link for HSC SSC Feb/Mar 2023 Time Table Circular.

Here is the link for SSC Feb 2023 Time Table Tentative.

Here is the link for HSC Vocational Feb 2023 Time Table Tentative.

Here is the link for HSC General Feb 2023 Time Table Tentative.

Here’s how to download the Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2023 Board Exam TimeTable:

Go to MSBSHSE’s official website.

Search and click on the links that read, “HSC SSC FEB/MAR 2023 TIME TABLE CIRCULAR” or “SSC FEB -2023 TIME TABLE TENTATIVE” or “HSC GENERAL FEB -2023 TIME TABLE TENTATIVE” or “HSC VOCATIONAL FEB -2023 TIME TABLE TENTATIVE” on the homepage.

Soon after clicking the links a PDF page will appear on the screen.

Students should check and download the PDF. They can also save it for future purposes.

Before the exam could begin, the schedule of the practical test, oral examination, category, and other subjects will be notified separately to the school or junior college by the Board.

