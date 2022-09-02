Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results today, 2 September. Candidates can check their results at mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results today, 2 September. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary exam results will be announced at 1 pm. The official website of MSBSHSE notified about the result date and time of Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams yesterday. Once released, candidates can check and download their results through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahresult.nic.in. To download the scorecard, students will have to submit their roll number and other login credentials on the portal. Apart from the official website, candidates can also check their Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results from other websites including hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

The Maharashtra SSC and HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 was conducted for the students who could not appear for the Board examination earlier or who could not qualify the exam.

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2022:

Go to MSBSHSE’s official website at mahresults.nic.in.

Once the results are announced, search and click on the HSC or SSC result link that will be available on the homepage.

As a new page opens, enter the login credentials correctly on the portal.

Within a few seconds, the Maharashtra 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam scorecard

Keep a printout of the Maharashtra 10 and 12 Result 2022 for future reference.

As per the schedule, the Maharashtra Class 10 supplementary exam was conducted from 27 July to 12 August this year. The State Class 12 supplementary exam was held from 21 July to 24 August 2022.

For more information, students should keep a regular check on the official website of MSBSHSE.

