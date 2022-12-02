KMAT admit card 2022 released at kmatindia.com; check exam pattern, direct link here

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2022. The KMAT 2022 exams are going to be conducted for students seeking admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes. Candidates preparing for the test can download their KMAT 2022 hall tickets by visiting the official website of KPPGCA. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the candidate login page to access the KMAT 2022 admit card. Students are advised to strictly adhere to the timings and instructions mentioned on the admit card.

As per the schedule, the KMAT 2022 exam will be held on 4 December 2022 (Sunday) for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will begin at 10 am and end at 12 pm for candidates appearing for MCA. On the other hand, it will commence at 2 pm and conclude at 4 pm for those appearing for MBA. The KMAT exam this year will be held in pen and paper-based mode. KPPGCA recently conducted a mock test for candidates to get an idea about the exam pattern.

Check the steps to download the Karnataka MAT 2022 admit card:

Go to the official website.

Look for and click on the “KMAT 2022” section on the homepage.

Then click on the ‘Admit Card’ link.

As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to log in.

The Karnataka MAT 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Check, download and save the KMAT hall ticket 2022.

Take a printout of the admit card for examination purpose and future use.

Find the direct link here.

According to the KMAT pattern, the question paper will comprise 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for MBA as well as MCA.

For more information and all the latest updates, kindly keep checking KPPGCA’s official website on a regular basis.

