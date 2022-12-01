The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment result for the second (extended) round of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling or UGCET. Candidates who registered themselves for the KCET 2022 counselling in the second extended round can check and download the seat allotment result at kea.kar.nic.in. Applicants can check their results by entering their CET number on the given portal. The KCET 2022 seat allotment result was prepared based on the availability of seats in the institute, choices filled in by the candidates, and their performance in the KCET exam. With the release of the KCET 2022 allotment result, candidates must submit their fees during banking hours to secure their admission. Those who have already paid the fees in the earlier rounds, need not worry as the amount will be adjusted accordingly.

The fee payment process begins today (1 December) and will close tomorrow (2 December). Candidates can download admission orders from the official website between 1 and 2 December 2022. They should keep in mind that the last date to report to the allotted college is 3 December before 5:30 pm.

Check the official notice and schedule here:

http://164.100.133.71/keawebentry456/cet2022/20221130223131english.pdf

Here’s how to check the KCET 2022 Counselling second extended round seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘UGCET 2022 SECOND EXTENDED ROUND ENGINEERING AND OTHER COURSES SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT LINK’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to enter their KCET 2022 roll number on the given portal.

Step 4: Soon, the KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result (extended) will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the result.Keep a printout of the allotment result for admission purposes.

Find the direct link:

http://keauglb.centralindia.cloudapp.azure.com:84/result-engOC2022round3_wrk/main/results.php

As per the schedule, the KCET 2022 second extended round web options entry opened from 26 to 29 November. For more updates, candidates must keep a check on KEA’s official website.

