KCET 2022: Document verification begins today, check details here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the document verification of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) 2022 today, 22 August. Candidates can check the detailed schedule and list of documents on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2022 document verification process will end on 7 September. It will be held in 3 sessions. The first session will begin from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second session will commence from 11:15 pm to 1:15 pm and the third session will start from 2 pm onwards. It is to be noted that candidates will have to appear for the KCET verification round as per the KCET ranks.

According to the schedule, the document verification for KCET will be conducted for 5,000 students, in the three respective shifts. The verification will take place till the last rank is reached. On 22 August (Today), students who are in ranks 1-1800 will verify their documents in the first session. They will also have to report for it at 8:45 am. Candidates with ranks 1801 to 3600 will have to verify their documents in the second session. Their reporting time is 10:45 am. On the other hand, students who got ranks 3601to 5000 will verify their documents in the third session and the reporting time is 1:30 pm.

Candidates can read the official notice here.

Check below the list of documents required for KCET Counselling 2022:

KCET 2022 application form and admission ticket

Candidates have to submit a Class 10 or SSLC certificate for date of birth proof

Seven years’ study certificate from Class 1 to 12

Along with that Class 11 and 12-mark sheet

Few passport-size photographs

Caste certificate only if required and others

The State Common Entrance Test is conducted for students seeking admission into BTech courses. These courses are offered by participating institutes in Karnataka. Those who pass the exam will have to get their documents or certificates verified by the concerned BEO office for admission. Students have to produce their original certificates for the verification process.

