Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary 2022 result to be declared today, check details
Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will be releasing the 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 today, 12 September at 11 AM. Candidates may check their results on the official web portal at karresults.nic.in
The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will be releasing the 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 today, 12 September at 11 am. Candidates may check their results on the official web portal. In order to check their results, the applicants will be required to fill in their PUC roll number, date of birth and other details. To clear the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination, candidates will be required to score at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate. It is to be noted that the Karnataka PUC supplementary exam 2022 was conducted from 12 August to 25 August. The supplementary exam in Karnataka was held in two sessions. The morning session took place between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm, and the afternoon session was conducted between 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm.
What are the steps to check the Karnataka PUC results?
- Visit the official web portal
- Go to the result section on the results web portal homepage
- You will be taken to a new webpage
- Go to the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 link
- A new page will open where you will have to enter the PUC exam details
- Fill in your registration number and subject combination
- Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result will be displayed on your screen
- Download and take a printout of the PUC result
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was declared on 18 June 2022. The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted at various test centers from 22 April to 18 May 2022. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 10.15 AM to 1.30 PM.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC marksheet will consist of the following details.
- Name and roll number of the applicant
- The examination’s name
- Subjects taken of the applicant
- The scores of the candidate
- The qualifying status of the candidate
Candidate are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates related to the PUC results.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch| Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, disturbs normal life of citizens
Following heavy rain in Bengaluru city, several residential areas were waterlogged and huge traffic jams were seen due to the flooded water, disturbing the normal life of citizens
Karnataka HC grants bails to man arrested for possession of 'bhang'
The Begur police arrested Roshan Kumar Mishra, a native of Bihar, on 1 June and recovered branded 'bhang' along with 400 grams of ganja from him
'Tour to see the disaster?' Siddaramaiah targets Modi govt's decisions as PM visits Mangaluru
In a series of tweets, the Congress leader questioned the contribution of ruling BJP and Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel to Mangaluru and the region