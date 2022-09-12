Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will be releasing the 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 today, 12 September at 11 AM. Candidates may check their results on the official web portal at karresults.nic.in

The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka will be releasing the 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2022 today, 12 September at 11 am. Candidates may check their results on the official web portal. In order to check their results, the applicants will be required to fill in their PUC roll number, date of birth and other details. To clear the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examination, candidates will be required to score at least 35 per cent marks in aggregate. It is to be noted that the Karnataka PUC supplementary exam 2022 was conducted from 12 August to 25 August. The supplementary exam in Karnataka was held in two sessions. The morning session took place between 10:15 am and 1:30 pm, and the afternoon session was conducted between 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm.

What are the steps to check the Karnataka PUC results?

Visit the official web portal

Go to the result section on the results web portal homepage

You will be taken to a new webpage

Go to the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 link

A new page will open where you will have to enter the PUC exam details

Fill in your registration number and subject combination

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take a printout of the PUC result

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 was declared on 18 June 2022. The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted at various test centers from 22 April to 18 May 2022. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 10.15 AM to 1.30 PM.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC marksheet will consist of the following details.

Name and roll number of the applicant

The examination’s name

Subjects taken of the applicant

The scores of the candidate

The qualifying status of the candidate

Candidate are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates related to the PUC results.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.