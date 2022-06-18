Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022: 61.88 % pass exams, girls outshine boys; check list of toppers here

The results can also be checked at the websites- pue.karnataka.gov.in, karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in and kseeb.nic.in.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results have been announced by the Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka today, 18 June. A total of 61.88 percent of students have cleared the Class 12 exam.

According to reports, Madivalara Sahana and Shewta Bhimashankar Bhairagond have topped the Arts stream with 594 out of 600. Simran Sesha Rao has topped the Science stream with 598 marks. For Commerce, Neelu Singh, Akash Das, Neha BR and Maanav Vinay Kejriwal have secured the top rank with 596 marks. The Science stream has recorded the highest pass percentage- 72.53 percent.

Out of the 6,83,563 students who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2022, 4,22,966 have passed. This marks a sharp drop from last year when a 100 percent pass percentage was recorded. As per a tweet by state education minister BC Nagesh, girls have outperformed boys. While 55.22 percent of boys cleared the exam, 68.72 percent of girls passed.

The results can be checked on the official website- karresults.nic.in. Here are the steps:

• Visit karresults.nic.in.

• Click on the link for the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2022 given on the main page.

• Enter the required details to login.

• Your Karnataka 2nd PUC scores will appear on screen.

• Take a printout for future use.

Check the direct link here.

The results can also be checked at the websites- pue.karnataka.gov.in, karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in and kseeb.nic.in.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results can also be checked via SMS. Type KAR12<space> your registration number and send it to 56263. The Karnataka 2nd PUC result will appear on your mobile.

Over 6 lakh Class 12 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC in April-May this year. Students need to get a minimum of 35 percent to clear the exam, as per Indian Express. Those who fail to do so, will have to sit for supplementary exams. The dates of the exam will be announced later this month.