JoSAA round 2 seat allotment 2022 results to be declared today, check details

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the round 2 seat allotment result today, 28 September based on the choices filled in by candidates during the registration of the counselling process. Registered candidates will be able to check the JoSAA seat allotment result at the official web portal at josaa.nic.in. Candidates will have to fill in their application number and password in order to check their results. The document upload and fee payment are to be done by the candidate from 28 September to 1 October. In case the candidates are not satisfied with the selected seat, the withdrawal of the seats will start tomorrow, 29 September and will end on 2 October. After Round 2 Counselling concludes, JoSAA will release the Round 3 Seat Allocation result on 3 October 2022.

What are the steps to check the JoSAA counselling round 2 results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the Round 2 seat allotment link, once activated.

Step 3: Log in with your JEE (Main) Application Number and Password along with the security pin.

Step 4: The JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your round 2 allotment results for future references.

What are the important JoSAA counselling dates?

Online reporting, fee payment/upload of the documents/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2) will happen from 28 September to 1 October.

Last day to respond to query related to Round 2 is 2 October 2022.

Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process for Round to is 29 September 2022, 10 AM to 1 October 2022 till 5 PM.

Withdrawal Query Response will be given between 29 September – 2 October by 5 PM.

Seat Allocation will take place on 3 October 2022.

Online reporting, fee payment/document upload by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 3) will take place between 3 to 6 October.

Check the complete counselling schedule here.

The counselling for the academic year 2022-23 is being organised by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela. The counselling process is being held for admission to different undergraduate courses at NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs (School of planning and architecture) and some GFTI (Government funded technical institutes) as well.

