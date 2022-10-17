The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has recently announced the round 6 seat allotment result today, 17 October based on the choices filled in by candidates while registering themselves for the counselling process.

Registered candidates should be able to check the JoSAA seat allotment result on the official web portal at josaa.nic.in. Only those candidates who were to register themselves for the JEE, AAT exams can register for the JoSAA Counseling 2022. The candidates are required to report to the allotted institute for making the fee payment by 17 October 2022. Since this is the last and final round of seat allotment for IIT admissions, the candidates are not allowed to withdraw their seats or exit.

How to check the JoSAA round 6 allotment results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to view Seat Allotment Result Round 6 link on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will then appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates will be required to login with JEE (Main) Application Number, Password and security pin.

Step 5: The JoSAA counselling seat allotment result for round 6 will then be displayed on the screen.

Here is the direct link to check the JoSAA counselling result:

https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/Applicant/Root/Candidatelogin.aspx

The counselling registration process started on 12 September this year. Candidates were given the time till 21 September to register themselves. In total, there are a total of 6 rounds for the JoSAA counselling 2022.

The round 6 counselling list is the last list of the counselling process. It is to be noted that the Round 5 seat allotment will be declared on 12 October.

JoSAA Counselling will be conducted for candidates who have cleared the JEE Mains Exam and JEE Advanced Exams and want to admit themselves in the particular branches of Indian Institutes of Technology, NIT+ , IIT, and other centrally funded technical institutes. JoSAA has organised the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2022-23. This includes 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, 23 IITs,and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes.

