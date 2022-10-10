The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will end the online reporting for candidates who were allotted seats in round 4 today, 10 October.

Aspirants can do the online reporting and document verification along with the fee payment on the official web portal at josaa.nic.in.

Applicants should complete the process of online reporting till 5 PM today. According to the schedule, applicants can initiate the seat withdrawal/ Exit from seat allocation process till 5 pm today.

The last date for response to any query is 11 October. JoSAA Counselling is held for candidates who have qualified in the JEE Mains Exam and JEE Advanced Exams and want to take admissions into the different branches of Indian Institutes of Technology, IIT, NIT+ and other technical institutes funded by the Central government.

What are the steps to report online JoSAA Counselling round 4?

Step 1: Go to josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘View Seat Allotment Result Round 4’ link and click on it

Step 3: Enter JEE Main Application number, password and other details

Step 4: The JOSAA fee payment and verification of documents window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Complete the process and make the JoSAA fee payment

Step 6: Take a print out of your confirmation that appears on the screen

Here is the direct link to appear for the online reporting in round 4:

https://josaa.admissions.nic.in/Applicant/Root/Candidatelogin.aspx

It is to be noted that there will be a total of six rounds for JoSAA Counselling. Candidates should remember that Round 6 of the counselling process will be the final one for admissions to IITs.

Those who do not get qualified in Round 4, should not worry as the authority will be releasing the allotment results for other rounds as well. The Round 5 seat allotment will be released on 12 October.

