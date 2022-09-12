It is to be noted that the JoSAA Counselling 2022 will be completed after several rounds of verification. It is to ensure that all the qualified candidates get a seat of their choice. To apply for the counselling, candidates need their JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores as proof.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the online registration process for the JoSAA counselling 2022 today, 12 September. As per the schedule, the JoSAA counselling process begins at 10 am. Candidates who passed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 and JEE Main are eligible to apply for the JoSAA Counselling. The JoSAA Counselling is for students seeking admission to the IITs, NIT+, and other government-funded technical institutions. But for IIT admissions, only the JEE Advanced qualified candidates are eligible to apply. To register for the same, candidates can apply on the official website of JoSAA.

Read the official schedule here.

It is to be noted that the JoSAA Counselling 2022 will be completed after several rounds of verification. It is to ensure that all the qualified candidates get a seat of their choice. To apply for the counselling, candidates need their JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores as proof, as well as several other documents. Applicants can register themselves, fill choices of preferred institutions and also specify courses from today onwards.

Apart from the JoSAA Counselling 2022, the Institute will begin the registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022. This entrance exam is for students seeking admission to BArch and BPlanning courses at IITs. Students who qualify for the AAT can fill out their AAT-specific choices starting on 17 September 2022.

On 18 September, a mock seat allotment result for admissions to IITs and NIT+ will be released on the website, based on the JoSAA Counselling registrations. The mock seat allotment list will not be the final result, but will help candidates to get an idea about the admissions process.

