JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Deadline for Round 3 online reporting ends today, check details

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will close the online reporting for candidates who were allotted seats in round 3 today, 6 October. Candidates can do the online reporting and document verification along with the fee payment on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates can appear for reporting, submit their documents, and deposit their fee for their allotted seats till 5 PM today. Candidates who are not interested in taking the JOSAA counselling process further can withdraw their seats or exit today. JoSAA Counselling is held for candidates who have qualified in the JEE Mains Exam and JEE Advanced Exams and wish to take admissions into the different branches of IITs, NIT+ and other centrally funded technical institutes.

What are the steps to report online for Round 3?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads ‘View Seat Allotment Result Round 3’ link and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in your details including JEE Main Application number, password and other details.

Step 4: The JOSAA fee payment and verification of documents will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Complete the process paying the fee.

Step 6: Print a copy of your confirmation that appears on the screen.

Here is the direct link to report online for JoSAA Counselling.

JoSAA Counselling Round 4 will start from 8 October after the completion of online reporting. A total of 6 rounds will be held for JoSAA Counselling. Candidates should note that Round 6 of the counselling process will be the last one for the admission process.

The full schedule of the JoSAA Counselling process is given here.

Candidates can check the official website for latest updates on the JoSAA counselling.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.