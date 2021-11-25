JEE Advanced 2023: Revised syllabus for IIT entrance exam released at jeeadv.ac.in

The revised syllabus of JEE (Advanced) 2023 is online. There are changes in all three subjects covered by JEE Advanced

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced), held for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), will be conducted as per a new syllabus from 2023. The updated syllabus has been released for the students two years in advance on the official website - https://jeeadv.ac.in/.

Details of the subjects as per the new syllabus:

The Physics portion includes topics under the wide categories of General Physics, Thermal Physics, Mechanics, Optics, and Electromagnetic waves, among others.

The Chemistry section includes topics such as Atomic Structure, the States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Chemical Bonding, and Molecular Structure and so on.

The Mathematics section will cover Relations, and Functions, Sets, Matrices, Algebra and so on. The complete list of topics is also out on the website - https://jeeadv.ac.in/.

The (JEE) Advanced is the only entrance exam through which candidates can take admission to undergraduate courses in the IITs. Through (JEE) Advanced, students can take admission into undergraduate courses leading to Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture in the IITs. The requirements related to academic qualifications were relaxed this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only the top 2.5 lakh aspirants who qualify for the JEE Main (for admission to engineering) are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

The examination for the same was conducted on 3 October this year and the JEE Advanced 2021 result was released on 15 October. A total of 41,862 students successfully qualified out of the 1,41,699 students who had appeared for the examination. The top position was bagged by Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone, who score 348 out of 360 marks in the exam. He had also scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam this year.

Another candidate from the Delhi zone, Kavya Chopra, emerged as the female JEE Advanced topper, achieving 286 out of 360.

