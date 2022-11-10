Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU will be closing the registration for IGNOU TEE December Exam today, 10 November. Applicants will have to fill the form by visiting the official web portal at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU had recently made an announcement about the date extension. The registrations for the exams started on 30 September, 2022 and the last date to register was earlier 31 October. The examination will be held in two shifts from 10 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM from 2 December to 5 January 2023. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per course which even includes practical/lab courses.

What are the steps to apply for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU December TEE 2022 form link.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and then click on the online application form tab.

Step 4: Type your programme code, enrollment number, and then choose your exam centre region.

Step 5: Pay your IGNOU December TEE application fee.

Step 6: Submit the IGNOU TEE application form.

Take a print out of your IGNOU December TEE application form and save a soft copy for future reference.

If the candidates get late in filling the application form, a late fee of Rs 1100 will have to be paid.

While filling the examination application form, candidates will be required to choose the IGNOU exam centre 2022 of their choice. It is to be kept in mind that the university has the right with itself to take the final decision. A total of 831 IGNOU exam centres are there, including 59 in jails for inmates. The candidates will get the admit card or hall ticket a week before the announcement of the exam. The admit card will consist of the guidelines and details related to the IGNOU exam centre.

