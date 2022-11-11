IGNOU TEE December 2022: Deadline to submit application form extended till 15 November

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the online submission of the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2022 application form. As per the latest update, the deadline to submit the Term End Examination application form has been extended to 15 November 2022. “The last date for online submission of examination forms without late fee has been extended till 15 November 2022 up to 12 am,” reads the notification. Candidates can check the revised notice by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The university further informed that the deadline to submit the examination form with a late fee of Rs 1,100 along with Rs 200 per course has also been extended from 16 to 25 November up to 12 am. The dates have been extended only after the approval of the competent authority.

Check the official notice here.

Steps to apply for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the link – “Online Submission of Examination Form for December 2022 extended up to 15-Nov-2022 12.00 am without late fee” and click on it.

Step 3: Then proceed with the new registration and fill up the application form.

Step 4: To complete the process, candidates will have to pay a registration fee.

Step 5: Preview and submit the form as asked.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam confirmation form for future reference.

Direct link.

Previously, the deadline to submit the online application form was 10 November 2022. As per the schedule, the IGNOU December TEE will be conducted on 2 December 2022 and end on 5 January 2023. It will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will begin from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download the admit cards for the same at least 7 to 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

