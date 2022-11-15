The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the online application process for the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2022 today, 15 November. Candidates can apply for the IGNOU TEE December Exam without a late fee by visiting the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. “Last date to apply online for TEE DEC 2022 is 15 November 2022 23:59 pm (extended) without late fee,” reads the notice on the website. The last day for online submission of the examination form with a late fee of Rs 1,100 plus Rs 200 per course has been extended from 16 to 25 November 2022 up to 12 am.

The deadline to submit the online application form for the December session was 10 November but it later got extended to 15 November. The dates got extended only after the approval of the competent authority.

According to the schedule, the IGNOU December TEE exam will be held on 2 December 2022 and end on 5 January 2023. The Term End Examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will commence from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will start from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Check the notice:

http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/Extension%20Notification-II%20for%20exam%20form%20for%20December%202022.pdf

Check simple steps to apply for the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam:

-Go to ignou.ac.in.

-Search and click on the link that reads- “Online Submission of Examination Form for December 2022 extended up to 15-Nov-2022”.

-Proceed with the registration form by filling up all the details.

-Candidates have to pay a registration fee to complete the process. Preview and submit the form.

-Keep a copy of the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam confirmation page for future use.

Candidates preparing for the TEE December exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website at least 7 to 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

For more details, keep checking the official notice and website.

