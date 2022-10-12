IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 announced; check direct link here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the June Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 result. Candidates, who appeared for the June Term End Exam can check and download their scorecard from the official website at ignou.ac.in. While accessing the results, candidates will have to enter their enrollment number on the portal and click on submit. “In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled,” reads a note on the website. The IGNOU June TEE scorecard contains details of the performance of the candidate in theory papers, practical projects, and assignments.

According to reports, the university had announced the IGNOU June TEE Result 2022 for some courses last month. Now, IGNOU declared the result for the remaining courses.

Here’s how to check IGNOU June TEE Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to IGNOU’s official page at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads- “June 2022 Term End Examination Result Declared” on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates have to enter their enrollment number and click on submit.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the IGNOU June TEE result 2022 properly and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the IGNOU June TEE result 2022 for future purposes.

Here’s the direct link to download the IGNOU June TEE Result 2022.

IGNOU conducted the June Term End Examination from 22 July to 5 September this year in two shifts. The morning session was held from 10 am to 1 pm while the evening session took place from 2 pm to 5 pm. The university held the June TEE exams at 831 centres which included 18 overseas exam centres and 82 venues in Indian jails for inmates.

