IGNOU December TEE 2022: Deadline to register with late fee ends today

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the online application process for December Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 with a late fee today, 25 November. Candidates can apply for the exam with a late fee on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. “Last date to Apply Online for TEE DEC-2022 is 25-Nov-2022 18:00 PM WITH late fee of Rs.1100,” reads the notification. So, candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1,100 and Rs 200 per programme. While applying for the December TEE exam, candidates will have to enter their details of programme code, enrollment number, and select the exam centre region on the portal.

The IGNOU TEE December exam is scheduled to begin on 2 December this year and conclude on 5 January 2023. The hall tickets for the registered candidates will be uploaded on the official website around 7 to 10 days before the commencement of the exam. The December TEE 2022 registration without a late fee closed on 15 November 2022.

As per the official notice, the December TEE 2022 exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift (morning) will begin from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift (afternoon) will commence from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Find the Date Sheet for IGNOU December TEE 2022

Check out the simple steps to apply for IGNOU TEE December 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the December TEE 2022 application link.

Step 3: On the new page, submit the login details and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: To complete the process- fill out the form with personal details, educational qualifications and pay the fee as required. Finally submit.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the IGNOU TEE December 2022 form for future reference.

Candidates should keep in mind that the deadline to submit the final project/ field work journals/ internship reports and others is till 30 November 2022.

For more details and updates, keep checking the official website of IGNOU on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.