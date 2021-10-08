ICAI CA December 2021 Exam: Registration to reopen for all courses on 11 October; check details at icai.org

As per the official notice, the application process will reopen for the ICAI CA December 2021 Foundation, Final, Intermediate, and Intermediate (IPC) courses

The registration window for ICAI CA December 2021 Exam will be reopened by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) from 11 October. Candidates will be given the opportunity to apply for the exam till 11:59 pm on 12 October on the official website - https://www.icai.org/.

As per the official notice, the application process will reopen for the ICAI CA December 2021 Foundation, Final, Intermediate, and Intermediate (IPC) courses. The application process will also reopen for the ICAI post-qualification courses of Insurance and Risk Management (IR) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) courses for the same duration.

Applicants can apply with late fees of $10 for overseas centres and Rs 600 for domestic exam centres and Kathmandu.

The decision was taken by the ICAI to mitigate the hardships of students in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The institute has stated that it will be the last attempt for candidates to apply for the ICAI December 2021 exam and that no extensions will be given in the future.

The registration process for the ICAI CA December 2021 exams was held from 16 to 30 September, with 3 October being the last day to submit applications with late fees. The facility to make corrections in the exam forms will be open from 5 to 10 October. Applicants will not be charged any fee by the ICAI for the correction process.

The ICAI had released the schedule of the CA December 2021 exams in August this year. The exams are scheduled to be held from 5 to 20 December for various papers, including the post-qualification courses. The exams will not be postponed by the ICAI on account of any local or public holiday declared by governments at the state or central level. The ICAI CA December 2021 exam admit cards are set to be released soon.