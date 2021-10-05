The correction window is available for all three levels of the exam including CA Intermediate, CA Foundation, and CA Final

The CA December 2021 Examination form correction window has been opened by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Those who have submitted their application forms earlier and wish to make changes can do so by visiting the official website of ICAI at https://icaiexam.icai.org/.

Only after logging into their accounts, candidates will be able to make the changes in their application forms. Applicants should note that the correction window will close on 10 October (23:59 hours IST).

Currently, the correction window is available for all three levels of the exam including CA Intermediate, CA Foundation, and CA Final. Only those candidates are allowed to make corrections who have already filled the examination forms. However, this correction facility can only be availed for a single time. Once the corrections are made, no further changes can be done later. Hence, all candidates must enter their correct details and information.

Steps to make changes on ICAI CA December 2021 form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI at https://icaiexam.icai.org/

Step 2: Search and click on the ICAI CA login link that has been provided on the home page

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login credentials and open the application form

Step 4: As the form opens, applicants are requested to make the required changes

Step 5: Before clicking on submit, kindly review the correction made

Step 6: At last, click on the final submission tab

For making changes in the examination forms, ICAI is not charging any fee. The institute has provided this facility free of charge. Also, once the correction window is closed, ICAI will consider the revised changes as final. Following this, the ICAI CA admit cards will be released soon.

For more details and updates, candidates should keep a check on the official website of ICAI, https://icaiexam.icai.org/.