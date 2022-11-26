The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH) will release the State Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 admit card on Saturday, 26 November. Applicants who have registered for the exam can check and download the hall ticket from the official website of BSEH. Through a video, the BSEH has directed candidates about the release of the admit card and important instructions that need to be followed. On 25 November, the Haryana Board put out a tweet regarding the same. “Press Conference Regarding HTET Admit Card Live,” reads the tweet. According to the schedule, the HTET exam will be conducted on 3 and 4 December 2022 across various centres.

Through a press release and official video, the BSEH chairman VP Yadav informed that a total of 3,05,717 candidates have registered themselves for the HTET this year. Out of the total number of applicants, 2,18,033 are females, 87,678 are males, and six are transgenders.

The Level 1 and 2 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam will be conducted on 4 December 2022. It will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The Level 3 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) test will be held a day before Levels 1 and 2 on 3 December 2022 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Step 1. Go to BSEH’s official website.

Step 2. Search and click on the link designated to download HTET 2022 Admit Card available on the home page.

Step 3. On the new page, candidates will have to key in their ‘Application Number’ and ‘Password’ on the portal.

Step 4. The Haryana TET Hall Ticket 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Check the details carefully mentioned in the hall ticket.

Step 6. Save, download and keep a printout of the admit card for future use.

