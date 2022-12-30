HPBOSE 2023: Class 12 Term 1 result to release soon; here’s how to download
The HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 mark sheet will mention details including the student's name, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, subjects, and qualifying status
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 exam results soon. Candidates who appeared for the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 exam can visit the official website at hpbose.org and results.gov.in to check the results. To download the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 mark sheet, candidates need to submit their roll number on the portal. It is to be noted that the HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 scorecard will include details like the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, subjects, and qualifying status. According to the schedule, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 term 1 examination was conducted from 15 September to 6 October 2022.
Once the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 exam results are out, the board will activate the direct link on the official page.
Here’s how to check HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.
Step 2: Search and click on the ‘HPBOSE 12th results 2022 term 1’ link when available on the main site.
Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to enter their roll number on the portal and click on submit.
Step 4: The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check, save and download the HP Class 12 scorecard.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 for further reference.
After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to check their names, roll numbers, and total marks. HPBOSE is expected to conduct the Class 12 term 2 exams in March/April 2023.
For more related updates and information, candidates must keep checking the main site of HPBOSE on a regular basis.
