The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 exam results soon. Candidates who appeared for the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 exam can visit the official website at hpbose.org and results.gov.in to check the results. To download the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 mark sheet, candidates need to submit their roll number on the portal. It is to be noted that the HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 scorecard will include details like the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, subjects, and qualifying status. According to the schedule, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 term 1 examination was conducted from 15 September to 6 October 2022.

Once the HP Board Class 12 Term 1 exam results are out, the board will activate the direct link on the official page.

Here’s how to check HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘HPBOSE 12th results 2022 term 1’ link when available on the main site.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates need to enter their roll number on the portal and click on submit.

Step 4: The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the HP Class 12 scorecard.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 for further reference.

After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to check their names, roll numbers, and total marks. HPBOSE is expected to conduct the Class 12 term 2 exams in March/April 2023.

For more related updates and information, candidates must keep checking the main site of HPBOSE on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.