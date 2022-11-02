The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani will issue the hall ticket for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 today, 2 November. Once it is released, candidates will be able to check and download their admit card from the official website of BSEH at haryanatet.in.

“Downloading of admit card/roll number slip: 02.11.2022 onwards,” reads the notice. The Board has also informed that the admit cards will not be sent by post to the appearing candidates. As per the schedule, the HTET written exam this year will be conducted on 12 and 13 November. It will be held for a duration of 150 minutes.

Read the HTET 2022 information bulletin here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LFdzX-x-m6ATfMYpVJcNHs61nTzUevgS/view

Here are a few steps for candidates to follow while downloading the admit cards for HTET 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEH at haryanatet.in.

Step 2: Look for the login link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, enter the correct credentials on the portal and log in as asked.

Step 4: The HTET 2022 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Save and download the admit cards for HTET 2022.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the HTET 2022 admit card for examination purposes and future use.

Candidates should note that the recruitment of teachers in different subjects consists of three papers. The written exam will be held in a Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) format, with each question carrying 1 mark.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is organised by the BSEH for the recruitment of teachers in the state. The written recruitment exam is held for different levels which include the Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The main objective of this exam is to determine the eligibility of candidates as teachers in schools run by the Government of Haryana.

For more details, read the official notice as well as keep checking the main page of BSEH.

