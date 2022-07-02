FMGE June Session 2022: Result declared at natboard.edu.in; check details here

FMGE is a national-level common entrance test, which allows candidates, who have a medical degree from any overseas university, to pursue medicine in the country

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has declared the result for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), for the June 2022 session today, 2 July. Candidates who appeared for FMGE 2022 this year can check the result through the official site of NBE, which is natboard.edu.in.

While applicants will get to check their respective FMGE results online, they will be provided with an individual score card later. “The schedule for IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE, June 2022 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately,” the official release reads.

Aspirants can download their FMGE score card from the official site from 7 July 2022. The results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification will be kept ‘withheld’ until their security clearance is completed.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science conducts the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination twice a year. The examination for the June 2022 session was held earlier on 4 June 2022 across various examination centres across India.

FMGE is a national-level common entrance test, which allows candidates, who have a medical degree from any overseas university, to pursue medicine in the country. A provisional or permanent certificate from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) is mandatory to practice medicine or study for any further medical degree. The examination for FMGE 2022 next session will be held in December 2022.

Steps to follow while checking the FMGE June 2022 Result:

Go to the official NBE site, https://natboard.edu.in/

On the home page, click on the link for ‘FMGE Result’.

A window will appear with a PDF file of the FMGE 2022 Result. The list will include candidates’ roll numbers, obtained marks and result status (Pass or Fail).

Check the list against your roll number and download it for further use.

Direct link to check FMGE Result is here.

For more information, candidates can visit the NBEMS' official website.

