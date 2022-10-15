DUET PG 2022: NTA releases admit card at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in; direct link here

The hall ticket for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates preparing for the exam can check and download their admit card from the official website. Candidates can download the admit cards by using their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal. “In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for DUET-2022, he/she can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at duet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification. Candidates are advised to refer to the schedule as available on the NTA website.

As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the DUET PG 2022 exams from 17 October to 21 October 2022 in three shifts. The first shift is from 8 am to 10 am. The second will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm while the third starts from 5 pm to 7 pm. The entrance test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Find the official notification for admit card here.

Candidates can find the NTA DUET PG 2022 exam timetable here.

Check the steps to download the DUET PG admit card 2022:

Go to the official website

Enter your DUET PG application number and date of birth

Within a few seconds, the DUET PG admit card will appear on the screen

Save and download the DUET PG hall ticket 2022

Take a printout of the NTA DUET PG admit card for future use

Here’s the direct link to access DUET PG admit card 2022.

The Delhi University Entrance Test will take place in 28 cities across the country. The exam will be held for 74 post-graduation courses and 55 PhD programmes.

