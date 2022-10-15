DUET PG 2022: NTA releases admit card at ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in; direct link here
Admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 to postgraduate (PG) courses in the University has been released by the National Testing Agency
The hall ticket for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates preparing for the exam can check and download their admit card from the official website. Candidates can download the admit cards by using their application number and date of birth (DoB) on the portal. “In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for DUET-2022, he/she can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at duet@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification. Candidates are advised to refer to the schedule as available on the NTA website.
As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the DUET PG 2022 exams from 17 October to 21 October 2022 in three shifts. The first shift is from 8 am to 10 am. The second will be held from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm while the third starts from 5 pm to 7 pm. The entrance test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.
Find the official notification for admit card here.
Candidates can find the NTA DUET PG 2022 exam timetable here.
Check the steps to download the DUET PG admit card 2022:
- Go to the official website
- Enter your DUET PG application number and date of birth
- Within a few seconds, the DUET PG admit card will appear on the screen
- Save and download the DUET PG hall ticket 2022
- Take a printout of the NTA DUET PG admit card for future use
Here’s the direct link to access DUET PG admit card 2022.
The Delhi University Entrance Test will take place in 28 cities across the country. The exam will be held for 74 post-graduation courses and 55 PhD programmes.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 reporting begins today, check schedule here
Medical Counselling Committee has begun the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate Counselling 2022. The final result was released on 30 September for Round 1
GATE 2023: Last date to apply extended till 4 October, check steps to apply
Candidates can apply for GATE 2023 through the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in. The application process for GATE 2023 began on 30 August
JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result to release today, check details
The JAC Chandigarh third round of seat allotment will be released by 7 pm on the official website. The submission of the online fee will take place from 1 to 3 October 2022 till 7 pm