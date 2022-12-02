DU UG Admissions 2022: Spot Round 2 seat allocation list to release today; check steps

The University of Delhi (DU) will issue the spot round 2 allocation list for undergraduate (UG) admission today, 2 December. The DU will also release the CW-3 and KM-3 lists along with the spot round 2 allocation list at 5 pm. Candidates can check the list by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in. After the release of the allocation list, shortlisted applicants will get the option to ‘accept’ the allocated seat from 10 am on 3 December to 4:59 pm on 4 December. The Delhi University-affiliated colleges will verify and approve the online applications sent by candidates.

The verification and approval of the application will take place from 3 to 5 December (4:59 pm). Candidates should keep in mind that the deadline for online payment of admission fees is 6 December.

Here’s how to check the Spot Round 2 seat allocation list, when released:

Go to DU’s official page.

Search and click on the DU UG admission section that is on the homepage.

Look for and click on the ‘Spot Round 2 seat allocation list’ link

On the new page, enter you DU login details and click on submit

The Spot Round 2 seat allocation list will appear on the screen.

Check, download and save the allocation list

Keep a hard copy of the Spot Round 2 seat allocation list for admission purposes or further use.

The seats allotted to shortlisted candidates in a particular spot admission round will be final. So those who are interested to proceed, must note that they cannot upgrade their seats in Spot Round 2.

For more details and updates, candidates must check the official website of Delhi University on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.