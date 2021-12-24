DU Recruitment 2021: Assistant Professor registration ends today; apply at du.ac.in

As per the University’s guidelines, candidates should be a Master’s degree holder with a minimum of 55 percent, or an equivalent grade on a point scale, for the direct recruitment of teachers and other equivalent cadres.

Delhi University will conclude the online application process today, 24 December for the recruitment to the posts of more than 200 Assistant Professors in various departments. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website of DU - http://www.du.ac.in .

DU Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply for Assistant Professor post

Visit the official website of the Delhi University - http://www.du.ac.in

On the homepage, go to ‘Work With DU’ section – ‘Advertisement - Department’

Then click on Assistant Professor option

Click on the link which reads - ‘Online Application’

Register yourself on the portal to fill the recruitment form

Apply for Assistant Professor post and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the DU Recruitment 2021 form

Candidates are advised to save DU Recruitment 2021 application form

Take a hard copy of the same for future reference

Candidates can check the official vacancy notice by clicking here

DU Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

As per the University’s guidelines, candidates should be a Master’s degree holder with a minimum of 55 percent, or an equivalent grade on a point scale, for the direct recruitment of teachers and other equivalent cadres.

Besides the above mentioned qualification, candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test held by the University Grants Commission or Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

For detailed information, applicants are requested to check the qualification notice here

DU Recruitment 2021: Application fee structure

The application fee to apply for Assistant Professor post is Rs 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. No fee by the Delhi University will be charged from Women applicants and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories.

With this recruitment drive, the university aims to fill a total of 251 Assistant Professor posts in various departments.

For more details, applicants are requested to visit the official website of DU - http://www.du.ac.in

