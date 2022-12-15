DU PG third merit list 2022: Delhi University issues revised admission schedule; check notice

The University of Delhi has revised the postgraduate (PG) admission schedule against the third merit list. Candidates seeking admission in various postgraduate courses can check the merit list at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now apply online for admission to the postgraduate programmes against the third merit list till 11:59 pm on 16 December 2022. Once the admission process closes, the department or colleges will verify and approve the admission of eligible candidates by 5 pm on 17 December 2022. Candidates have time to submit their course fee against the third merit list by 11:59 pm on 18 December 2022.

Earlier, the postgraduate admission process against the third merit list was scheduled to end on 15 December 2022. “The University may announce more list(s), at a later stage, if required,” reads the notice.

Check the official notice here.

Here’s how to download the DU PG 2022 third admission list:

Step 1: Visit the official website here.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Postgraduate Admission” section.

Step 3: Then, click on the PG third admission merit list link of the respective courses.

Step 4: The course-specific PG third admission list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download and save the admission list.

Step 6: Take a printout of the DU PG 2022 third admission list for future reference.

Check the direct link here.

The university has released the admission list of most of the programmes. The courses include MA Economics, MA Geography, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Linguistics, MA Psychology, Masters in Computer Application (MCA), MSc Chemistry, MSc Geology, MSc Informatics, MSc Mathematics, MA in Applied Psychology, MA Social Work, MA Urdu, MSc Mathematics, Master of Operational Research, PG Diploma in Cyber Security and Law and others.

For more details, read the official notification and keep checking the main page for all the latest updates and information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.