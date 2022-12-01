The University of Delhi (UoD) will begin the admission process for the postgraduate (PG) programmes’ first merit list today, 1 December. Candidates can apply for the PG courses from 10 am onwards by visiting the official websites at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. The registration process is open till 5 pm on 3 December. After students apply for admission, the concerned departments or colleges will verify and approve their registration against the first merit list. The verification process will also begin today (1 December) from 10 am onwards and will end on 4 December at 1 pm.

Here’s the first PG admission list

Students applying for admission will be allowed to make payment till 11:59 pm on 4 December. Candidates should note that the varsity will release three merit lists, based on the availability of seats. However, the DU has further informed that they might announce more lists at a later stage, only if required. The University of Delhi recently published a revised timetable for postgraduate programme admissions this year.

Find the PG admission schedule here

As per the schedule, the second merit list will be issued on 7 December 2022 and candidates can apply for admission till 9 December 2022. The third merit list will be out on 12 December 2022 and students can register themselves up to 11:59 pm on 14 December 2022.

Check the schedule for DU PG Admission 2022:

First Merit List:

-Students can apply for admission (PG Programmes): 1 December 2022 (10 am) to 3 December 2022 (5 pm).

-Departments/Colleges to verify and approve admission of eligible candidates: 1 December 2022 (10 am) to 4 December 2022 (1 pm).

-Payment against first merit list: 4 December 2022 till 11:59 pm.

Candidates must keep checking the official DU website for more details and information.

