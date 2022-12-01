DU PG Admission 2022: Registration process against first merit list begins today; check details
Candidates applying for DU PG admission will be allowed to make the necessary payment till 11:59 pm on 4 December. The DU will release three merit lists, based on the availability of seats. If required, the DU might announce more lists at a later stage
The University of Delhi (UoD) will begin the admission process for the postgraduate (PG) programmes’ first merit list today, 1 December. Candidates can apply for the PG courses from 10 am onwards by visiting the official websites at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. The registration process is open till 5 pm on 3 December. After students apply for admission, the concerned departments or colleges will verify and approve their registration against the first merit list. The verification process will also begin today (1 December) from 10 am onwards and will end on 4 December at 1 pm.
Here’s the first PG admission list
Students applying for admission will be allowed to make payment till 11:59 pm on 4 December. Candidates should note that the varsity will release three merit lists, based on the availability of seats. However, the DU has further informed that they might announce more lists at a later stage, only if required. The University of Delhi recently published a revised timetable for postgraduate programme admissions this year.
Find the PG admission schedule here
As per the schedule, the second merit list will be issued on 7 December 2022 and candidates can apply for admission till 9 December 2022. The third merit list will be out on 12 December 2022 and students can register themselves up to 11:59 pm on 14 December 2022.
Check the schedule for DU PG Admission 2022:
First Merit List:
-Students can apply for admission (PG Programmes): 1 December 2022 (10 am) to 3 December 2022 (5 pm).
-Departments/Colleges to verify and approve admission of eligible candidates: 1 December 2022 (10 am) to 4 December 2022 (1 pm).
-Payment against first merit list: 4 December 2022 till 11:59 pm.
Candidates must keep checking the official DU website for more details and information.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
DU NCWEB: 5th cut off for BA, B.Com released; check details
Delhi University will announce a special drive cut-off for the candidates from Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs)
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023: Registration process begins for private schools, check details here
For KG (pre-primary) admission, candidates should be five years and for Class 1, the candidates must be at least six years as of 31 March 2023. While for nursery, students must be at least four years of age
DU Merit List 2022 releasing today for Round 1 spot admissions, check details
To check the DU Spot Admissions Merit list, candidates have to log on to the official CSAS portal by using their CUET UG Application number and other credentials