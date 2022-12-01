The Delhi government has begun the online application process for Delhi Nursery Admission on Thursday, 1 December 2022. The admission process has begun for the academic session 2023-24. Parents and guardians of the candidate can apply for admission by registering details of the ward on the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi website at edudel.nic.in. They will also have to pay a registration fee of Rs 25 when applying. The last date to register for admission is 23 December 2022. According to DoE, “The admission process for preschool, pre-primary, and class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24.”

Parents and guardians should keep in mind that for nursery admission, students must be at least four years of age. While for KG (pre-primary), candidates should be of five years and for Class 1, they should be at least six years as of 31 March 2023.

Find the Nursery Admission schedule here:

https://www.edudel.nic.in/upload/upload_2021_22/9483_9492_dt_21112022.PDF

The admission process to entry-level classes (Nursery, KG, or Class I) is usually based on a point-based system which is applied in most of the schools across Delhi. The respective schools will release the admission criteria on which they will allot points to the students. However, most schools in Delhi also allot points to candidates based on if a parent is an ex-student, distance from the school, or having siblings in the same school.

Complete details of all entry-level classes along with seats available will be declared by all schools in Delhi by 16 December 2022. As per the schedule, the first merit list will be issued by the Delhi government on 20 January 2023. While the second admission list will be published by the state government on 6 February 2022.

For more updates, read the official notice as well as keep a check on the official website.

