The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice giving clarification regarding the examination being conducted on two days for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2022. The agency informed that for three question papers, the examination will be conducted on two different days. The three question paper codes include PGQP38 (General MBA), PGQP01 (BEd), and PGQP20 (Social Work). The reason for making such changes is because the number of candidates appearing in these three question papers is huge. These registered candidates cannot be accommodated for the exam in a single day, the notice mentions.

“For three question paper codes PGQP01 (B.Ed.), PGQP38 (General MBA) and PGQP20 (Social Work) the examination will be conducted on two different days as the number of candidates in these three question Papers registration is large and the candidates cannot be accommodated in one day,” reads the notification.

NTA is currently conducting the CUET PG 2022 exam across the country in about 500 centres. The entrance exam is being held in two shifts through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The first begins from 10 am to 12 pm and the second commences from 3 pm to 5 pm. As per the schedule, the CUET PG entrance test is being held from 1 to 7 September and from 9 to 12 September.

Find the official notice here.

Candidates should note that the admit card for the above three paper codes will be released by the agency in due course of time. Whereas, the admit cards for the CUET PG exams scheduled from 1 to 6 September have already been released on the official website.

Schedule for three question paper codes:

Code- PGQP38: General MBA- Shift 1 on 5 September (Today) for the first half of the candidates. For the remaining half of the candidates, the exam will be on 12 September.

Code- PGQP01: Bed – Shift 1 on 7 September for the first half of the candidates. The remaining half will appear on 12 September

Code-PGQP20: Social Work- Shift 1 will be held on 11 September for the first half of the candidates. The remaining candidates will appear for the exam on 12 September.

