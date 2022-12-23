CLAT 2023: Final answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; direct link here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has issued the final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the admission test can download the answer keys from the official website. “The evaluation of candidates for the CLAT 2023 UG shall be out of 149 marks in place of the originally announced 150 marks,” reads the notice. The provisional answer key for CLAT 2023 was out on 18 December 2022. The objection-raising facility against the CLAT provisional answer key concluded on 20 December 2022. According to the schedule, the CLAT 2023 test was conducted on 18 December this year. The admission test was conducted at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories around the country.

Further, in the official notice, the Consortium of NLUs informed that there are some modifications that have also been done in the CLAT 2023 provisional answer key. Going by the recent update, question number 144 of the quantitative technique section has been withdrawn by the NLUs from the master question paper. The right answer for question number 47 is A instead of B, the right answer for question number 71 is B instead of C and the right answer for question number 113 is option B and C instead of C.

Find the CLAT 2023 official notice here.

Here are a few steps on how to download the CLAT 2023 final answer key:

Go to the official website.

Search and click on the CLAT 2023 option.

Look for and click on the CLAT 2023 final answer key link.

The final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check, download and save the answer key.

Keep a printout of the final answer key for future need.

Here is the direct link.

CLAT is a national-level entrance test held for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

