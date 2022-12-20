The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will end the online registration process for the Chhattisgarh State Service Exam (CGPSC PCS) 2022, today, 20 December. Applicants can register for the exam by visiting the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. Those applying for the recruitment exam must be between the age group 21 to 28 years as on 1 January 2022. As per the schedule, CGPSC will conduct the Chhattisgarh PCS preliminary exam 2022 on 12 February next year. The main exam for the same will be held from 11 to 14 May 2023. Through this recruitment drive, the commission plans to fill up a total of 210 posts in various state government departments.

Earlier, the total number of vacancies was 189 but the commission later increased it to 210.

Read the official notice here:

https://psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/Advertisement/ADV_SSE_2022_26112022.pdf

Notification on vacancies increased:

https://psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/Advertisement/Corrigendum_SSE2022_15122022.PDF

Here are a few steps on how to apply for Chhattisgarh PCS 2022 exam:

Step 1: Go to CGPSC’s official page at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Online Application” tab under the latest section on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2022’ link.

Step 4: As the new page opens, click on the registration link, create a profile, and login into the portal.

Step 5: To complete the process, fill up the application form, pay the required fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the Chhattisgarh PCS 2022 form for future reference.

Direct link to apply:

https://psc.cg.gov.in/htm/OA_SSE_2022.html

Apart from the age requirements, candidates must also be a graduate of any recognised university. It is to be noted that there is no application fee for domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh. However, Rs 400 is applied for out-of-state aspirants.

The CGPSC PCS exam 2022 comprises three rounds, which include Preliminary exam, Main exam, and interview round. Those who pass the preliminary exam will be called to appear for the main exam.

