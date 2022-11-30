CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship scheme: Application process ends today; check steps to apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online application process for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 today, 30 November. Parents and students who are interested can apply for CBSE’s Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in. Along with new applications, the last date for renewal of the scholarships that were awarded in 2021 is also today. Through an official notice, the Board has informed that the verification process for the Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2022 Scheme and Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2021 (Renewal 2022) Scheme will be conducted on 7 December 2022. Earlier, the deadline to submit the application forms was 14 November 2022 later it got extended.

Check the official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship:

-Go to cbse.nic.in.

-Search for the link reading – ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG’.

-As the new page opens, select the type of application required – fresh or renewal.

-Proceed by filling up the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship form.

-Upload all the essential documents and submit the fee as required.

-Take a printout of the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 confirmation page and keep it for future use.

Direct link here.

Read the notice on verification of the online application for Single Girl Child.

Students applying for the single-girl scholarship plan should have passed Class 10 from a school affiliated with CBSE with 60 percent or above. They must also be pursuing their higher education in Class 11 and 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools. The scholarship should be renewed after a period of one year for those candidates who successfully completed Class 11 with 50 percent or more and were promoted to Class 12.

For more details, read the notification and also keep a check on the official website for any recent updates.

