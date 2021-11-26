CBSE eases admission process for foreign board students moving back to India

The decision has been taken as many families, because of several reasons, are moving back to India in the post period of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken a major decision that has brought immense relief to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) families. The CBSE has announced that the NRI students who are coming back to the country for schooling, need not seek prior approval from the board for gaining admission.

The decision has been taken as many families, because of several reasons, are moving back to India in the post period of COVID-19 pandemic. Many such families and their children studying abroad are joining schools affiliated to the CBSE. The Board has asked to follow the examination by-laws in which it has set equivalency with various foreign boards.

The move is aimed to facilitate the admission of students from foreign boards. The CBSE said in a statement that as candidates from other boards get admissions on the basis of the "equivalency of classes of two different boards, hence every time when students are shifting from foreign boards to the CBSE, they are applying through school to the CBSE" in order to get approved to seek admission in classes 9 to 12 on the basis of the equivalency.

The new rules, which offer no prior approval to gain admission to CBSE-affiliated schools will see the Board set equivalency with different foreign boards.

In case the name of the foreign board is not available in the list, the CBSE directed the schools to provisionally provide admission to students and a request could be sent to the Board for confirmation.

For more information, families of the children can visit the official website of CBSE - https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite/. Equivalent classes for classes 10 and 12 can be found on the same page.

The decision by the Board is appreciated by the NRI families who recently moved back to the country.

As per The Free Press Journal, an NRI family hailed the decision taken by the CBSE by saying it has a good reputation abroad. It added that the ease in gaining admissions has helped their case.