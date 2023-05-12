CBSE 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: 87.33% pass; steps to download scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 12 board exams 2023 today, 12 May. More than 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 12th examination. Candidates can now check their results at CBSE’s official portal – cbse.gov.in.

The pass percentage has been recorded at 87.33 percent. The 12th board exams were conducted between 15 February and 5 April.

Students can also check their CBSE Class 12 results on these websites – cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Alternatively, they can use online platforms such as DigiLocker and UMANG app to access results.

CBSE 12th Board Exam Results 2023: How to check

1. Visit any of the official portals of CBSE.

2. Look for the link to CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 on the home page and then click on it.

3. A new page will open on your screen. Fill in your credentials.

4. After you submit the details, the result will appear on your screen.

5. Check your scores and verify other details carefully.

6. Download a copy of the result and take a printout for future reference.

Although you can download the result’s digital copy, you are suggested to collect the hard copy of the marksheet from your respective school.

CBSE 12th Board Exam Results 2023: How to download scorecard via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit Digilocker’s official site – cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activate cbse

Step 2: Next, click on ‘Get started with account creation’

Step 3: Now, key in your details and the 6-digit pin given by school

Step 4: Verify the information and validate the OTP received on your phone

Step 5: Your digilocker account will be activated

Step 6: Then, open the app and click on result link

Step 7: Enter your details and view the digital marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2023 – Direct link

CBSE has decided not to award first, second and third division to students. They will also not release any merit list in order to avoid unhealthy competition.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.