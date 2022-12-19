BSEB 2023: Bihar Board Class 12 practical exam admit card released, check steps to download
The Class 12 practical exam admit card will comprise details like the BSEB application number, roll number, and exam centres
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the intermediate (Class 12) admit card 2023 for practical exams today, 19 December. The BSEB Class 12 practical exam hall ticket will be available on the official website. The BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit card can be accessed by students from their respective schools. The Class 12 admit card for the practical exam will be downloaded by the head of the concerned educational institution from the main site. Following this, it will be provided to the appearing students with the signature and seal on it.
Schools and students should keep in mind that the BSRC 2023 inter-practical examination hall ticket will be available till 9 January on the official website. Once the specified date is crossed, the link will be deactivated. As per the schedule, the BSEB will conduct the inter-practical exam from 10 to 20 January 2023. The Class 12 practical exams will be held across the state at various exam centres. The written examination for the candidates will be conducted from 1 to 12 February 2023.
Check the recent tweet by BSEB on the Class 12 admit card here:
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/49SgCXmIMu
— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) December 19, 2022
Here’s how to download the BSEB inter 2023 admit card:
- Go to inter23.biharboardonline.com.
- Look for and click on the link that reads – “BSEB intermediate admit card 2023” available on the main site.
- As the new page opens, submit the BSEB login credentials as required on the portal.
- The BSEB Class 12 hall ticket for practical exams will appear on the screen.
The BSEB Class 12 practical exam admit card 2023 will have details including the BSEB application number, roll number, and the exam centres. According to reports, the BSEB admit card for theory exams will be released on 16 January 2023.
