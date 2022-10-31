The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the schedule for the Child Development Project Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination 2021. Candidates preparing for the exam can check and download the schedule from the official website of BPSC at – bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the official notice, the Child Development Project Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination will be conducted on 8 and 9 November 2022. It will be held in two shifts – the first shift (morning) begins from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift (afternoon) commences at 2 pm and 5 pm. It is to be noted that the hall tickets for the competitive exam will be available for download a week before the examination. Candidates will be able to download them by providing the correct login credentials on the portal.

BPSC CDPO Main 2022 Exam Schedule:

-General Hindi and General Studies (Paper I) on 8 November. Hindi will be conducted in the morning shift while General Studies will be held in the afternoon shift.

-General Studies (Paper II) and Alternative Paper on 9 November. General Studies (Paper II) to be held in the first sitting. The Alternative Paper exam is scheduled to be held in the second sitting.

Find the official notice here:

https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/NB-2022-10-29-01.pdf

Check the steps to download BPSC CDPO Main 2022 admit card when it releases:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the CDPO Main 2021 admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details correctly and submit.

Step 4: Check, download and save the admit card on your laptop/computer.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the BPSC CDPO Main 2022 admit card for future reference.

Through this recruitment campaign, the commission will fill up a total of 55 vacancies of Child Development Project Officers in the State Social Welfare Department. This year, 883 aspirants have been shortlisted to appear for the Main Competitive exam. Eligible candidates were selected by BPSC on the basis of the preliminary exam. The selection process is followed by the main exam and personality test or interview round.

For more details and information, keep checking the official website of the Commission on a regular basis.

