Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: Merit list for state quota releases on 29 September
The merit list is for admission to various postgraduate medical courses including MD/MS/PG Diploma. The candidates shall be selected according to merit-cum-choice on the basis of the scores of NEET PG 2022
Bihar’s state quota merit list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG will be released tomorrow, 29 September. According to the schedule released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECE, the merit list will be released at 8 pm on the official web portal at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
It is to be noted that 50 per cent of All India Quota counselling is being held by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. The first allotment list for NEET PG AlQ would be released today.
Which candidates are eligible to get a seat under the state quota?
Candidates should have passed the MBBS examination from any medical college in Bihar.
The candidates should have completed a one-year compulsory rotating internship as on 31 July, 2022.
The candidates should be permanently registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or Bihar State Medical Council.
In the official notification, the board has advised the candidates not to change their mobile number and email address during the counselling process and should keep a check on the official website for latest updates related to the counselling process.
What are the steps to check the Bihar State Quota NEET merit list?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG state quota merit list link available on the homepage.
Step 3: The merit list PDF will be displayed on your screen.
Step 4: Check for your roll number and save the merit list PDF for your reference.
Seat reservation percentage for different categories?
Reservation of seats for different categories as per the reservation policy prevailing on the date of PG Medical Counselling is given below.
Schedule Caste (SC): 16 per cent
Schedule Tribe (ST): 1 per cent
Extremely Backward Caste (EBC): 18 per cent
Backward Caste (BC): 12 per cent
Reserved Category Girls (RCG): 3 per cent
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 10 per cent
