Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check scores via SMS and Digilocker
BSEB intermediate Result: Other than the official website, students can also check list of sites including onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com
The Bihar Board Class 12 result has been announced by the Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB). Students who appeared for the exam can download the results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Other than the official website, students can also check list of sites including onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and results.biharboardonline.com.
Students can also access the BSEB Class 12 intermediate exam 2022 result via SMS and the DigiLocker app as well.
The BSEB conducted the Class 12 examination for the science, arts and commerce stream from 1 to 14 February, this year. Additionally, the practical exams for Class 12 were held from 10 to 20 January.
Here's how to check your Bihar Board Inter result 2022 via SMS:
- Type "BIHAR12" as well as your BSEB registration number/roll number
- Send the message to 56263
- The Bihar Inter result 2022 will appear on your mobile phone
- Check and save a copy of the result
The results can also be accessed through the Digilocker app, once out:
- Visit Google Playstore (for Android phones) or iOS (for Apple users) and download the Digilocker app
- Once Digilocker has been installed on your phone, press the icon for the app on your screen
- Enter the required details such as your phone number registered with the BSEB
- The BSEB Inter results 2022 will appear on your screen
- Save a copy of the BSEB Class 12 results for future use
This year, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the BSEB class 12th exams.
On 3 March, the Board had issued the answer key for Class 12 exams on the official website. The answer keys included objective questions, which comprised 50 percent of the total marks in the exam. Students were further allowed to raise objections against the Bihar Board Inter exam answer keys.
For Class 12 exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks to pass.
How to check BSEB Class 12 Result 2022:
- Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Search and click on Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 link that is available on the home page
- Then enter the roll number and registration number correctly and click on submit
- Within a few seconds, the Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen
- Kindly, check the BSEB Inter result carefully and download the page
- Keep a hard copy of the BSEB result for further use
