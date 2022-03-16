live

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Intermediate scores to be announced at 3 pm

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, will be present with the state Education Minister at the time of result declaration, according to a tweet by the BSEB.

FP Staff March 16, 2022 12:48:38 IST
Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Intermediate scores to be announced at 3 pm

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 BSEB intermediate Results news update. Getty Images

12:53 (ist)

Bihar board intermediate result

Students need 33% to pass exams

Students should note that the minimum passing marks for BSEB Inter Result 2022 exam are 33 percent. Candidates who appeared for the exam need to score the minimum passing marks in both theory and practical papers separately, as per a report by NDTV.
12:41 (ist)

Bihar board 12th result 2022

Evaluation process completed on 8 March

The evaluation process was completed on 8 March, as per reports.  The Bihar Board Intermediate exams were conducted from 1 to 14 February this year.
12:28 (ist)

Bihar board 12th result 2022

Steps to follow to check BSEB Inter Result 2022, once out

  • Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • Search and click on the result link that is available on the homepage
  • Students need to enter their login details and click on submit
  • Within a few seconds, the BSEB results will be displayed on the screen
  • Kindly check and download the BSEB Class 12 result and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.
12:15 (ist)

Bihar board 12th result 2022

Bihar education minister to announce results today

The state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate result at 3:00 pm. Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, will be present with the state Education Minister at the time of result declaration, according to a tweet by the BSEB.
12:08 (ist)

Bihar board 12th result 2022

Bihar Class 12 exam results to be announced at 3 pm

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12 intermediate examination result 2022 today, 16 March. The state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate result at 3:00 pm.

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2022 LATEST Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12 intermediate examination result 2022 today, 16 March. The state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the intermediate result at 3:00 pm.

Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, will be present with the state Education Minister at the time of result declaration, according to a tweet by the BSEB.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 exam can check their results by visiting the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To access the Bihar Board Class 12 result, candidates will be required to login correctly with their roll number and date of birth.

Here are few steps on how to check BSEB Inter Result 2022, once out:

  • Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  • Search and click on the result link that is available on the homepage
  • Students need to enter their login details and click on submit
  • Within a few seconds, the BSEB results will be displayed on the screen
  • Kindly check and download the BSEB Class 12 result and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

The evaluation process was completed on 8 March, as per reports.  The Bihar Board Intermediate exams were conducted from 1 to 14 February this year.

Students should note that the minimum passing marks for BSEB Inter Result 2022 exam is 33 percent. Candidates who appeared for the exam need to score the minimum passing marks in both theory and practical papers separately, as per a report by NDTV.

Those candidates who fail to acquire the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will then have to reappear for a compartmental test to improve their scores. This exam will be held later by the BSEB.

Furthermore, the online mark sheets for Bihar board result will be provisional. Respective schools will distribute hard copies of the pass certificates and mark sheets to the students in due course of time.

This year, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. Last year, the intermediate exam result was announced on 26 March and the pass percentage stood at 78.04 percent.

Updated Date: March 16, 2022 12:50:33 IST

