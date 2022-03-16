Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared: 80.15% of students clear exams; Commerce stream logs highest pass percentage

Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari topped the Boards from the Arts stream. Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush stood first from the Commerce stream. Shaurav Kumar and Arjun Kumar bagged the first position from the Science stream.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result of BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 today. Students who have appeared in the Class 12 exam can check and download their results on the official website of the Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB Inter 2022 results were announced by the Education Minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Apart from the main website, students can also check their results on onlinebseb.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB Class 12 results 2022 will also be available via SMS as well as Digilocker. Reports suggest that the pass percentage this year is 80.15 percent.

Streamwise passing percentage

Arts: 79.53%

Science: 83.7%

Commerce: 90.38%

Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari topped the Boards from the Arts stream. Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush stood first from the Commerce stream. Shaurav Kumar and Arjun Kumar bagged the first position from the Science stream.

Students can access their Intermediate results on the official website by entering their date of birth and roll number. It is to be noted that the Class 12 result will appear on the screen only after the correct login credentials are provided.

BSEB Inter Result 2022: Here’s how to check your scores

Visit BSEB’s official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, search for Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 link and click on it

Enter your BSEB login credentials and click on the submit button

ln few seconds, the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 and keep a copy of the same for future need

Students must note that the online mark sheet BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 is provisional. The schools will give the hard copies of the pass certificate and mark sheets in due course of time to students.

According to reports, the BSEB had completed the evaluation process a few days back. The BSEB Class 12 exams were held from 1 to 14 February this year. The answer key for the same was released on 3 March and students were allowed to challenge the answer key till 6 March.

Last year, a total of 78.04 percent of students had cleared the Bihar Class 12 examination. As per reports, 80.57 percent of girls had passed the Class 12 exam, while the pass percentage for boys was 75.71 percent.

This year, 13.5 lakh students had registered themselves for the Bihar Board exam.

Students need to score the minimum passing mark of 33 percent in both the BSEB theory and practical papers in order to clear the exam, as per an NDTV report. Those who fail to score the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects can reappear in the compartmental test later on to improve their scores.

