The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has started the registration process for round 2 AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 today, 1 December. Aspirants who are yet to get seats can register for the round 2 counselling process at aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can submit their applications till 3 pm on 5 December. The choice filling and locking process will begin from 2 December 2022 onwards. Applicants should exercise caution while submitting their choices as there will be no provision to change or edit. Candidates will be required to report to their respective institutions from 9 to 17 December 2022. Candidates can register for AYUSH NEET counselling by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to AYUSH UG Counselling on the homepage

Step 3: Scroll down and then click on the New registration link.

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in all the required details.

Step 5: Login using your credentials and then fill up the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 2 form.

Step 6: Fill in your choices, lock it and then make the fee payment

Step 7: Submit the AYUSH NEET UG counselling form and then take a print out of it.

Here is the direct link to register yourself for the Ayush counselling:

https://aaccc.gov.in/Applicant/Root/Home.aspx?enc=Nm7QwHILXclJQSv2YVS+7qPtAKdN22Zw0c5Fs+Z0L8K+AjMurzGVk9iCayhL+/nN

It is to be noted that the Round 1 seat allotment result of Ayush NEET Counselling 2022 was declared on 18 November. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the AYUSH web portal for latest updates.

