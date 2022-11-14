The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the state Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 final phase seat allotment result today, 14 November. The Council has not mentioned the exact time of the result declaration so far. Once the result is announced, candidates can check and download it from the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

To view the result, students will have to enter their application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth on the portal. Applicants who are shortlisted, can proceed with their admission process by accepting the seat allotment. They have to report at the allotted college/institution from 15 November 2022.

While reporting to the college, candidates need to carry with them the required documents/ copies and valid id proof. The registration process for AP ICET Counselling 2022 second and final phase began on 31 October 2022.

Read the detailed notification for the second and final phase: https://icet-sche.aptonline.in/ICET/Documents/AP%20ICET%20detailed%20Notification_11112022011118.pdf

Here’s how to check AP ICET Counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the allotment result link when available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates will have to enter their credentials to log in such as their application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: The AP ICET seat allotment result will appear.

Step 5: Check, download and save the allotment letter

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the AP ICET Counselling 2022 final phase seat allotment result for future reference.

Important dates for AP ICET Counselling 2022:

– Allotment of Seats: 14 November

– Reporting at Colleges: 15 November

For more updates and information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

