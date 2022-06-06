Andhra Pradesh SSC result: 64.02% qualify Class 10 exams, check direct link, toppers here

AP SSC Result 2022 Updates: For boys, the pass percentage is 64.02 per cent, while for girls it is 70.70 per cent. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the Manabadi board examination, out of which 4,14,281 qualified

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the Class 10 results today, 6 June. A total of 64.02 percent students have passed the Andhra Pradesh SSC exams, according to News18. For regular candidates, the pass percentage is 67.26 percent.

For boys, the pass percentage is 64.02 percent, while for girls it is 70.70 percent. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the Manabadi board examination, out of which 4,14,281 qualified. According to reports, 797 schools have secured 100 per cent pass percentage in the AP SSC result 2022. However, 71 schools have also got zero pass percentage.

No merit list will be released by the BSEAP this year. Only a list of the qualified students will be released by the board. Students can check their Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results on the websites- bse.ap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bseap.org, and bieap.gov.in. The individual scorecards will be uploaded by the board soon.

How to check AP SSC results 2022:

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

Select the AP SSC result 2022 that is available on the main page

Enter the required details such as your AP 10th boards roll number

The AP SSC result will be visible on your screen

Check your scores and save a copy of the Manabadi results for future use

Direct link here.

Check Manabadi results through SMS:

Enter SSC <space> hall ticket number

Send it to 553532 (or 56300 if you are a Vodafone customer)

The BSEAP results will appear on your phone

Students can also check their results by filling the form given below

The scorecard will include the name of the applicant, application number, subject names, marks, pass/fail status and grades. In case of any discrepancy, students can contact the BSEAP.

To pass the Class 10 AP exams, students have to score at least 33 per cent in all subjects, as well as overall. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have to give the BSEAP supplementary exams. Candidates who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat Class 10. The supplementary exams will be conducted by the BSEAP between 6 and 15 July.

