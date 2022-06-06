AP SSC 10th results declared at bse.ap.gov.in, check direct link, pass percentage here

AP SSC Result 2022 Updates: Candidates who had appeared for the Manabadi board examination can check results on bse.ap.gov.in.

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced AP SSC Results 2022 today at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the Manabadi board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in.

Manabadi board examination was conducted in between 27 April and 9 May and spot valuation was done between 13 May and 22 May.

Botsa Satyanarayana Garu, Education Minister, Andhra Pradesh, declared the results at a press conference conducted by the Board at 12 noon today.

How to check results

Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Click on AP SSC result 2022 link

Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

SSC, 10th result 2022 will appear on screen

Download the SSC result 2022.

With girls leading the way, this year too, 6.14 lakh students cleared the examination with the total pass percentage reaching 64.02 per cent.

Supplementary exams for students who failed the exam will be conducted between 6 to 15 July.

With input from agencies

