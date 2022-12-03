AISSEE 2023: NTA extends registration deadline, check how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension in the last date to apply for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE). The application window for AISSEE 2023 was earlier supposed to close on 30 November, but will now remain active till 5 December (5 pm). Candidates will be able to make corrections in the details submitted by them in their AISSEE form online. The candidates will also be able to replace their documents in case there was an error in the document uploading. The AISSEE 2023 exam will be held on 8 January 2023, for admissions to classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools for the academic session 2023-24.

What is the eligibility criteria for NTA AISSEE 2023?

A candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31 March 2023, for admission to Class 6. Admission for girls is open in Class 6 only in all the Sainik Schools, as per the notice. Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years of age as on 31 March 2023, for admission to Class 9.

How to register for AISSEE 2023?

Go to the official web portal of AISSEE 2023

Create an account by filling in your Email ID

Login again with your system-generated AISSEE registration ID

Fill in the details asked and upload the required documents.

Pay your AISSEE application fee

Submit your AISSEE application form

Here is the direct link to AISSEE official notification.

Here is the direct link to register yourself AISEE 2023.

What is the Application Fee for AISEE 2023?

The applicants from general/wards of defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC (NCL) category should pay an application fee of Rs 550, whereas Rs 400 is to be paid by SC/ST candidates.

