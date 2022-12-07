The All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the hall ticket for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) paper-based test (PBT) December examination today, 7 December 2022. As per the latest information, the AIMA MAT admit card 2022 will be available for download on the website from 4 pm onwards. “Admit card for PBT scheduled on 11.12.2022 will be available on the website from 07.12.2022 (04:00 PM onwards),” reads the notification. Candidates preparing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at mat.aima.in when it is released.

The AIMA MAT PBT admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on 6 December, however, the association postponed it for another day. As per the schedule, the AIMA MAT PBT 2022 examination will be conducted on Sunday, 11 December.

Here’s how to download the AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2022 (when released):

Step 1: Go to AIMA MAT’s official site at mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Look for the MAT admit card link that will be made available on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal and click on submit.

Step 4: Once the details are submitted, the AIMA MAT PBT admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details on the admit card and download a copy.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the AIMA MAT PBT Hall ticket for examination purposes and further needs.

For the unversed, the Management Aptitude Test is an all-India exam that is conducted by the AIMA. The MAT exam is held for students seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) which are offered by 600 business schools across the country. The MAT exam is conducted via three modes; a computer-based test (CBT), a remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and a paper-based test (PBT).

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of AIMA for more updates and information.

