Want to opt for long term investment? Here are some stocks in demand by MFs under 'buy and hold’ approach

The strategy of “buy and hold” is preferred by many active fund managers for the management of their stock portfolio. The “buy and hold” approach refers to a strategy through which investors buy securities like stocks and hold them for a long time regardless of market fluctuations. The investors choose the stock actively but are not concerned about the short-term movements in price or the technical indicators. They look for stocks which have the potential for growth in the long run. Sometimes, these stocks are kept in the portfolio for years. Moneycontrol has listed some actively managed equity-related schemes that follow the strategy of “buy and hold”, based on their Turnover Ratio (TO). The ratio tells us the frequency of buying and selling of securities within the portfolio in the past year.

As per Moneycontrol, here are some of the stocks that were bought the most by some actively managed equity-related schemes in the six months ended 31 October 2022:

IndusInd Bank

Type of market capitalization: Large-cap

Total number of schemes that presently hold the stock: 31

Number of schemes that added the stock recently: 8

Some of the schemes that added the stock recently: Canara Rob Value, Aditya Birla SL Tax Relief 96, Tata Focused Equity, and HDFC Top 100 Fund.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Type of market capitalization: Mid-cap

Total number of schemes that hold the stock presently: 26

Number of schemes that added the stock recently: 11

Some of the schemes that newly added the stock: Aditya Birla SL India GenNext, Tata Large & Mid Cap, and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities fund

Interglobe Aviation

Type of market capitalization: Large-cap

Total number of schemes that currently hold the stock: 19

Number of schemes that added the stock recently: 7

Some of the schemes that newly added the stock: Nippon India Value, Aditya Birla SL India GenNext, ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Cons, and ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund

Eicher Motors

Type of market capitalization: Large-cap

Total number of schemes that currently hold the stock: 31

Number of schemes that added the stock recently: 7

Some of the schemes that newly added the stock: LIC MF Tax, Tata Large Cap, and Kotak Infra & Eco Reform Fund

Bank Of Baroda

Type of market capitalization: Large-cap

Total number of schemes that currently hold the stock: 28

Number of schemes that added the stock recently: 7

Some of the schemes that newly added the stock: Kotak Tax Saver, Kotak India EQ Contra, Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield, and NJ Balanced Advantage Fund.

